Obituary for Joan M. Kranz

Joan M. Kranz, of Chaska, died February 27, 2020 at the age of 79.
Survivors include; her husband of 33 years, Nick Kranz; son, Rusty (Karen) of Plato; daughter, Debbie (Jamie) of Glencoe; son, David of Hackensack; son, Mark (Connie)of Detroit Lakes; daughter Lori (Jeff) of Cologne; grandchildren; Jessica, Heidi, Brad, Brian, Taija, Bailey, Nick, Brady, Bobbi Jo, Liz, Alex, Sydney, Shelby, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Katelin, Parker, Aleah, Makenzey, Maicey, Greyson, Taylor, Ruby, Henry, Elsie, Lydia
Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim; her daughter, Lisa; and son, Jim.
Joan lived her life by giving to others, especially her so loved grandchildren. She found great joy in Christmas, making a fantastic feast and giving gifts to her family. She was there for everyone if they ever needed anything. When she cooked for you it was the best food ever. Joan loved baking and sharing her treats with others. She was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary for many years. Joan will be greatly missed by all.
Private family interment at Fort Snelling.
Memorials preferred to the family or Feed My Starving Children.