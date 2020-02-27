Obituary for JoAnn H. Kruger

JoAnn H. Kruger, age 85, of Shakopee, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
JoAnn was born on February 15, 1935 in Parkersburg, IA, the daughter of Johann and Henrietta (Meester) Luhring. JoAnn married Ray Kruger on September 16, 1955.
JoAnn enjoyed her years spent in the banking field in Cedar Falls, Storm Lake, and Calmar, IA.
It was in Parker, S.D. where JoAnn began competitive bowling in the Sioux Falls Holy Roller League, becoming one of the top woman bowlers in the Sioux Falls area. JoAnn enjoyed playing board games and loved watching the birds outside of her back window.
While living in Shakopee, JoAnn appreciated her time as a receptionist for the John Perry Insurance agency and working at the local high school in food preparation.
After moving to Cherokee, IA in 1990, JoAnn was employed by Julius Decorating for eleven years. When retirement came for both JoAnn and Ray, they stayed in Cherokee for several years before moving back to Shakopee in order to be closer to the University of Minnesota and its transplant unit in preparation for a kidney transplant.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Rev. Ray Kruger; children, Steven (Mary), Jeffrey (Jodi) and Sally (Eric) Christenson; grandchildren, Lindsay (Adam) Gades, Matthew (Danielle), Lauren (Andrew) Miller, Julia and Grace, Sam and Spencer Christenson; siblings, Herman Luhring, Evelyn (Bernie) Conrads, Kenneth (Rosie) Luhring, Esther (Marvin) Eiklenborg, Phyllis (Don) Settle, Mary Danger, Larry (Marty) Luhring, Janice (Wayne) Arends; sisters-in-law, Vada Luhring and Judy Luhring.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johann and Henrietta Luhring; brothers, Johannes and LeRoy Luhring; sister-in-law, Shirley Luhring.
Visitation is Friday, February 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 6 p.m., both at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee.
Additional services will be held on Saturday, February 29, at First Congregational Church, 401 3rd Street, Parkersburg, IA, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to Lillehei Heart Institute.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee (952) 445-2755.
