Obituary for Joanne H. Wendlandt

Joanne H. "Anne" Wendlandt, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 23, 2023.
Born in Nijmegen, The Netherlands on January 2, 1932, she was greeted in Heaven by her husband of 59 years, Roger; parents, Herman and Theresa Vermeulen; brothers, Willy and Frank Vermeulen; and niece,Teresa.
She is survived by her sisters-in-laws, Illa and Judy; nieces, Nancy Madson and Cathy Vermeulen; nephews, Mike (Sandi), Bob, Paul, and John (Roma) Vermeulen; great-nephews and nieces, Jessi, Robert, Anna, Zack, Josh, Tony, Shandriel, Makayla, and Willy.
Visitation was Wednesday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Sunset Memorial Park, St. Anthony, MN. Memorials are preferred to Allina Hospice.
