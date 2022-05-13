Obituary for Joanne M. Stark

Joanne M. Stark, age 77, of Prior Lake, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A Christian Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. with a visitation two hours prior all at Immanuel Lutheran on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Ave. SE, Prior Lake. Joanne will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Prior Lake with Dr. Rev. Brent Parrish presiding.
On June 2, 1944, Joanne was born in Eagan to Rev. Herbert J. and Margaret J. (Fiess) Hafner. Throughout her life, Joanne focused on what mattered most—her faith, family, and community. She was united in marriage to Jerry Stark on December 30, 1968 at the University of Minnesota Chapel. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Joanne was a constant presence in the lives of those she loved.
Joanne is deeply missed by her husband, Jerry; children, Gretchen (Dan) Cundiff, Jenna (Jason "JB”) Brown; grandchildren, Ehren, Christian, Annaliese, Elsie, Ethan; brothers, John (Gayle) Hafner, Paul (Elizabeth) Hafner, sister, Lois Hafner; many other loving relatives and friends. She is greeted in Heaven by her parents, Herbert and Margaret.
Share a message with Joanne’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation