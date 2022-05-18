Obituary for Joanne M. (Weckman) Osbeck-Beckius

Joanne M. (Weckman) Osbeck-Beckius, age 91 of Bloomington, formerly of Jordan, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Osbeck and Norman Beckius; son, Gary Beckius; and parents, Dorothy and Elmer Weckman. Since her passing, her dear brother, Fulton Weckman passed away on April 9, 2022.
Joanne was born and raised in Jordan where her father owned and operated the town bakery. In 1950 she married Norman Beckius, also of Jordan, and together they had two sons, Gary and Dan. After their move to Bloomington, Joanne worked at the Community State Bank where she was well-known and established many friendships. Norman died unexpectedly in 1974. Later, Joanne was introduced to Robert Osbeck and they married in 1980. They became world travelers and relocated to many states due to his career. They finally settled in Lakeville until Bobs passing, after which Joanne moved to Founders Ridge in Bloomington, where she was truly happy.
She is survived by loving son, Dan (Janie) Beckius; sister, Margaret (Jim) Keating; sister-in-law, Marlys Weckman; stepchildren, Jeff (Carrie) Osbeck, Mark (Riva) Osbeck, Mike (Lisa) Osbeck, Ann (Jamie) Chauss and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Founders Ridge for their exceptional care and love for Joanne. She is deeply missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd Street East, Jordan. Joanne will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Jordan with Father Neil Bakker presiding.
Livestreaming is available by visiting https://sjbjordan.org/ and clicking on the Live Stream Tab.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd Street East, Jordan, MN 55352.
