Obituary for Joanne Magnusson

Joanne Magnusson, age 84, of Belle Plaine, passed away on June 11, 2021.
A Celebration of Joanne’s life will be held on Friday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 Marschall Rd, Shakopee. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment West Mountain Cemetery, ND.
Joanne Dawn was born on November 15, 1936 to Oscar and Anna (Swanson) Herseth in Milton, North Dakota. Joanne was raised on the family farm before her graduation from Milton High School. A few years later, Joanne was married to Bill Magnusson, who was serving in the Army at the time. Together they were blessed with three children, and moved as a family to St. Paul, where Bill got a job with the post office. Eventually, Joanne and Bill went their separate ways. When Joanne was blessed with grandchildren later in life, it was difficult to connect because of distance and her dementia, but she loved driving up to Fargo to watch them play hockey.
Joanne was a homemaker for much of her life and was always active in her community and her church. She was an excellent seamstress, and often sewed her family’s clothes. Later in life, she started her own sewing business making hats, mittens, and working with polar fleece. Joanne loved being in nature, volunteering at parks, and watching the turkeys and wildlife that roamed by her house near the bluffs. In the winter, Joanne never missed a hike, even in -20-degree Minnesota weather. She loved to snowshoe and cross-country ski. Joanne was also an avid Twins fan and collected many bobbleheads over the years.
Joanne’s Christian faith was extremely important to her. She loved her church and she loved God dearly. Always helping others, always active, and always faithful, Joanne will be dearly missed by her children, Angie Magnusson, Brad Magnusson, and Craig (Theresa) Magnusson; grandchildren, Sean (Amy) Jones, Shannon Jones, Brenton Magnusson, Tom Magnusson, and Will Magnusson; step-grandchild, Sam Grinter; great-grandchild, Maddie Harty; sister, Norma Opsahl; and many other family members and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Irwin Herseth, Iris Melberg, Donna Kendall, and Patricia Mitchell.
