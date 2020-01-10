Obituary for Joanne Nelson

Joanne Nelson (Laulainen), age 80, of Victoria, went home to heaven on Saturday, January 4 due to complications from ALS.
Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Martha; son-in-law, Michael Brandt.
Survived by husband, Steve Nelson; children, Barb Brandt (Erik/Joe), Doug (Lynn) Nelson(Chris(Sarah), Sarah (Joe)), Margie (Mark) Schroeder(Abby/Ava); siblings Patricia, Janice, Jeannette, David (Sue), John (Marilyn); three great grandchildren, Leona, Beau, Noelle.
Joanne had a deep faith that shaped her love of the Lord, family and friends. She lived an active life featuring tennis and gardening. Involved in family and church activities; you could always count on Joanne’s beautiful presence.
Visitation January 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., Cremation Society of MN 7110 France Ave S. Edina. Memorial January 25, Prairie Lutheran Church, 11000 Blossom Rd, Eden Prairie. Visitation 11 a.m., Funeral 12 p.m. Donations preferred: ALS Assn.