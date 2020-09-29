Obituary for Joanne Smith

Joanne Smith, age 71, passed away September 14, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the VFW in Prior Lake from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Survived by: mother, Dois Fahlstrom; children, Cheri (Doug) Berg, Mike (Wendy) Smith, Wayde Smith, Shane (Tammy) Smith; siblings, Bea Kraus, Steve Fahlstrom, Fred (Cindy) Fahlstrom, Sue Bayless; grandchildren, Amber, Teresa, Alana, Cody and Nova; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Preceded in death: husband, Mike Smith; father, Wes Fahlstrom.