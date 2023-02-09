Obituary for Jodi Rae Engberg

Jodi Rae Engberg, age 67, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly February 3, 2023.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 11, at 12 p.m. (noon), with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake Chapel.
Jodi was born on November 20, 1955, to Dale and Donna (Schultz) Smiler. Born and raised in Bloomington, she was the oldest of three children. Family was always important to Jodi. She loved being a mother to Mandy and Matt. Life was blessed with the arrival of her grandchildren, Fisher and Kade. Jodi received the ultimate companionship and friendship of David Dennig Sr. They were married on October 3, 2017. Jodi loved working in her gardens, cooking, sandy beaches, and warmth of the sun. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and supporting her daughter, Mandy in her business.
Forever loved by husband, Dave; children, Mandy Engberg, Matt Engberg; grandchildren, Fisher Engberg, Kade Engberg; parents, Dale and Donna Smiler; sister, Jill White; sister-in-law, Treche Smiler; stepchildren, Jen (Barry) Longhenry, Joe Dennig, Nate (Tammi) Dennig; step grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Cameron, Brooks; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her brother, Jim Smiler; brother-in-law, Mike White and stepson, Dave Dennig Jr.
