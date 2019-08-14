Obituary for Joe Skluzacek

Joe Skluzacek, age 61, of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial is on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville. Joe will be laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Cemetery with Father Tom Wilson presiding. Pallbearers will be Jared Simon, Jake Simon, Tyler Simon, Tristan Goblirsch, Aidan Goblirsch, and Jason Efta.
On May 7, 1961 at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, parents Joseph F. and Agnes (Meduna) Skluzacek celebrated the birth of their only son, Joe. The family lived on a farm in Credit River Township. From a young age, Joe understood the value of handworkhe milked the cows and helped with farm chores.
Joe attended St. Michael Catholic School in Prior Lake and Lakeville High School. Following his graduation in 1976, Joe entered the workforce and furthered his education at vocational school. Joe took pride in being a mechanic. He worked for various companies over the years, Rosemont Office Systems, Performance Office Papers, and Styer Transportation.
While working at Rosemont Office Systems, Joe was introduced to Kim Everson. On October 1, 1988, Joe and Kim exchanged wedding vows at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market. Joe gladly took on the role of being a father to Kim's son, Andy. He went on to adopt Andy and later they were blessed with another son, Simon.
Joe was a family man. Whether it was his immediate or extended family, he was supportive of others. Joe was always quick to offer a helping hand! He encouraged his sons and later in life, his granddaughters, in their activities and sports. Joe was so proud of his family.
Along with his sons, Joe traveled to the Czech Republic in 2014 to explore his family history. Yet, the adventures continued at home. He experimented with cooking, went sky diving, played Nerf Guns with his granddaughters, and enjoyed attending church festivals nad casinos with Kim. Joe was an avid collector of coins and frequently attended auctions. He always kept his eyes open for gifts to give Kim or his granddaughters.
Joe was a generous, caring man who is loved and missed by his wife, Kim; sons, Andy (Brandy) Skluzacek, Simon (special friend, Kelsey Brown) Skluzacek; grandchildren, Emily and Katlynn Skluzacek; sisters, Ag-Rita (Dave) Efta, Penny Skluzacek; other loving relatives and friends.
Joe is greeted in Heaven by his parents, Joseph F. and Agnes Skluzacek.
Arrangements by Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake BallardSunderFuneral.com