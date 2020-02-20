Obituary for John A. Lamoureux

John A. Lamoureux, age 69, of Prior Lake, died peacefully at home early Thursday morning February 13, 2020, after a courageous and painful fight with cancer. His family is heartbroken but relieved to know he’s no longer in pain.
John was born in Orlando, FL on August 7, 1950. His family moved to Elysian, MN at the age of eight where his family farmed. As the oldest of seven children, John learned to be a hard worker and a strong leader at an early age. In 1999 John and his wife, Shirl, started their own business which later became Advanced Waterproofing and Sandjacking. Throughout the years his wife and sons worked alongside of him to build a successful company which they sold in 2016.
John loved spending time with his family, hunting trips with his sons, pontoon cruises, driving his mustang with the top down, and traveling to St. Croix with dear friends. He loved projects at home, which inevitably lead to many trips to Menards.
John was a man of deep faith, and he loved worshiping with his family on Sunday mornings. Most of all John loved his wife, Shirl, of almost 25 years. In his last days he often thanked her for taking such good care of him. On quiet evenings, they loved to sit together on the deck of their lake home, in awe of how God had blessed them with the life they shared.
John was so loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his wife, Shirl; children, Ryan (Kristy), Johnny (Kim), Shane (fiancé, Allison), Jenny (Kevan) Mattson, and Jackie (Matt) Tryggestad; grandchildren, Nolan, Abby, Miles, Everly, Lucy, and Teagan.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and his father, John.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St. W. Lakeville (door #1), with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 a.m. Luncheon and fellowship to follow. Private interment at a later date.
