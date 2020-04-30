Obituary for John Bongard

John Bongard, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away April 25, 2020, at the age of 67.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.BallardSunderFuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 First Street W., Jordan.
On July 28, 1952 in Hopkins, parents Mercel and Margaret (Glatzel) Bongard celebrated the birth of their son John. He was one of three children. John enjoyed growing up in Chaska where he attended school and worked at the Glatzel Shoe Shop.
Following his high school graduation from Hopkins, John began working at Pan Am. During this time, John traveled the world, experiencing many new cultures. Later, he began working at Valley Oil of Savage as a fuel driver. In his free time, John could be found landscaping his yard. While John was a hard worker, he always put his family first.
John was united in marriage with Deb Hotzler for 40 years and blessed with three boys—Paul, Sean, and Kyle. John was an exceptional, caring father. Whatever activities his children participated in John was there supporting his sons. He served as a boy scout leader for many years and attended countless soccer, baseball, and hockey games. Over the years, he even coached and refereed hockey.
As his children grew older, John shared his love of the outdoors with them. They made many great memories hunting deer, waterfowl, and pheasant together. John’s life was further enriched when he became a grandpa. His grandchildren brought him so much joy! They were constantly spoiled by him.
Despite enduring colon cancer for the past year and a half, John focused on what mattered most—his family. No matter the moment, big or small, John was a constant presence in his family’s lives.
John is loved and missed by his sons, Paul Bongard, Sean (Nikki) Bongard, and Kyle Bongard; grandchildren, Maverick and Vale Bongard; siblings, Jim (Cathy) Bongard, Sue Benson, and Ron Bongard; other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Mercel and Margaret.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.