Obituary for John E. Gould

John E. Gould, age 96 of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Woodbury. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He enjoyed family gatherings, following the Gophers and Vikings, golf and was a long-time member of St. Mark's parish.
John was born on May 20, 1924 in Bemidji, the son of Edmund and Katherine Gould. He married Vella Gould on July 14, 1951 in Bemidji.
John served in the United States Army during WWII and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Vella; sons, Mike and Rick (Mary) Gould; daughters, Pat (Tim) Zoerb and Ginny (Dan) Foslid; grandchildren, Trevor (Lena) Gould, Kate (Jake Christensen) Gould, Kristin Foslid, Erin (Steven) Arhart, Kelly (Tom) Oman and Jodi Zoerb; great grandchildren, Atticus, Eloise, Arwyn, Huxley, Oscar and Phoebe Gould and Otis Christensen.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. **Live streaming of the Mass will be provided by Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment with full military honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard, will follow mass and be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Mark.
