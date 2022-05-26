Obituary for John E. Mikkonen

John Eric Mikkonen passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 77.
John was born in Richmond, CA on April 18, 1945 to Joel and Lula Pauline (Sisson) Mikkonen who met at Treasure Island Shipyard during World War II and later returned to Cherry, MN. John attended Cherry High School, Hibbing Junior College, and the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. During his career as an electrical engineer,
John was employed at Control Data, FMC Corporation, and Seagate, working on components and systems for super computers, military equipment, and data storage devices.
During his time at the university, John met his wife, Carolyn Mikkonen, by chance at a Valentine’s Day dance on February 14, 1966. In 1978, they built their forever home in Shakopee where they raised their family. Family was extremely import to John, and he enjoyed providing and sharing experiences with them, be it hunting at the family farm, camping at Lake Vermillion, fishing at the cabin, gardening at home, or treating his grandchildren to freshly made cotton candy. John was not often seen without candy in his pocket or a freeze pop in his hand.
John was preceded by his parents, Joel and Pauline (Sisson) Mikkonen; daughter, Katherine Mikkonen, and sister, Linda (Mikkonen) Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Missell) Mikkonen; his daughters, Amelia “Amy” (Mikkonen) Gerlach, Melissa (Mikkonen) Gade, and Sarah Mikkonen; his son, Eric Mikkonen; his brother, Ray Mikkonen, and his seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 3 from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Dawn Valley Chapel, 9940 Bush Lake Road, Bloomington.