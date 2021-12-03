Obituary for John E. Sedio

John Edward "Sid" Sedio, age 63, of Green Isle, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Friday, December 10, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. After the gathering, please join the family at Cys Bar in Chaska, for a Bud. Instead of flowers and gifts, your presence is enough. We all know Sid wasnt a suit and tie kind of guy, so feel free to come in camo, blaze orange, or your best casual wear.
Sid was born December 28, 1957 in Minneapolis, to Edward and Jeanetta (Wondra) Sedio, one of four children. Sid graduated from Chaska High School in 1976 and then went on to earn his bachelors degree in Law Enforcement at the University of MN Duluth. He was employed at Three Rivers District Parks and Recreation for 41 years retiring as crew chief. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an avid hockey player in his younger years and enjoyed broomball and also played baseball for the Victoria Vics town ball team and softball for Chaska Sanitation.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lil Mattson.
Survivors include his son, Tripp (Taylor Ceaser Sedio) Sedio of Belle Plaine; granddaughter, Willow Ceaser Sedio; siblings, Ellen Schmid of Victoria, Paul (Betsy) Sedio of Texas; brother-in-law, Bob Mattson of Excelsior; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.