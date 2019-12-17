Obituary for John F. Kreger

John Francis Kreger, age 85, of Chanhassen, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 16, 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, Father Aric Aamodt presided. The visitation was on Sunday, December 15, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Casketbearers were Christopher Gullickson, Chad Gullickson, Tanner Burns, Trevor Burns, Nate Burns, and Jessica Burns, The burial was at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen. Memorials are preferred to the Chanhassen Lions, the Chanhassen Firefighters Relief Association or the Chanhassen Legion Post #580.
John was born October 5, 1934 in Green Isle, MN, to Bernard and Margaret (Tierney) Kreger, one of five children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Green Isle, and graduated from LeSueur High School, class of 1952. He attended Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, studying to be an electrician. On January 2, 1960 he married Shirley Becker at St. Anne's Catholic Church in LeSueur. They had three daughters.
John faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as an electrician for over 30 years for Sterling Electric in Minneapolis. He was a 25 year member and former Fire Chief for the Chanhassen Fire Department. He was also a member of the Chanhassen American Legion, the Chaska VFW, the Knights of Columbus and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He loved to fish and was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Kreger.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley; daughters, Pam (Rick) Harbarth, Julie (Tom) Burns, Jennifer Kreger; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Maria) Gullickson, Chad (Rose) Gullickson, Conner and Madison Harbarth, Jessica (Colin) Sheehan, Tanner, Trevor and Nate Burns; siblings, James (Mary Ann) Kreger, Geri (Paul) Conser, Mary (Dick) Caudle, Joan Kreger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.