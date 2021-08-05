Obituary for John F. Lay

John Franklin Lay, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021 at 88 years old.
He was born to Keith and Gladys Lay on October 7, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO. He served his country in the Army and after being honorably discharged married the love of his life Merna in 1958.
John and Merna owned and operated Lays Arbor Inn restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska at 90th and Center for 20 years.
After retirement, they spent time living in Colorado and moved Minnesota where they spent their remaining years.
Proceeded in death by wife Merna. Survived by children Julie (Wayne Baumgart) David (Dianne) Grandchildren Andrew Baumgart, Matthew (Angela) Baumgart, Justin (Kendyl) Baumgart and eight great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service on Friday, August 27 at 4 p.m. with gathering starting at 3 p.m. at McKenna Crossing (13810 Shepherds Path NW) in Prior Lake. Full military honors following the service. Masks are required. All memorials may be made to: McKenna Crossing,13810 Shepherds Path, Prior Lake.
Funeral arrangements made by
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation.