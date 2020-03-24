Obituary for John F. Noonan

John Francis Noonan, 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; adored sons, Max and Jake; as well as siblings, Thomas (Annette Mies), Daniel (Lucinda), Edward (Adriana), Joseph (Jocelyn Denny), Sheila (Mark Lenss), Mary Patricia (Mary Robison). Other special family include brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, mother-in-law and former sister-in-law, Lisa Hayes. Additionally, countless nieces and nephews, whom cherished him as their favorite uncle, special favorite, Auntie Bernice, and numerous treasured cousins too.
Preceded in death by his parents, Donald “Mike” and Cora Noonan; and wonderful “Granny.”
Beyond family, John’s friendships were meaningful and extended to his special bible study group; baseball, lacrosse and football teams he coached; his over-35 baseball league teammates; Canadian friends and many more who crossed his path.
John was a graduate of Robbinsdale High School and University of St. Thomas. His career success started with Xerox, as a top performer, and finished in financial brokerage services with the likes of Drexel Burnham, Shearson Lehman and finally his own company.
He fought a valiant effort against Stage IV lung cancer for 5+ years, inspiring many on his faith-filled journey. We thank his special doctors, including Dr. Larson, and the amazing staff at NC Little hospice.
He will be sorely missed for his Irish charm, love of God and family, coaching, baseball, gardens and life. He was a force of immeasurable positive energy for anyone that met him.
A private memorial will be held with immediate family, with a broader ‘Celebration of Life’ held in the summer.
Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com).