Obituary for John F. Segner

John F. Segner, age 90, of Victoria passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Bob White as celebrant of the Mass; gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass at church; interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
John was born on September 29, 1928 in Mound the son of John and Mary (Weinzierl) Segner. On April 24, 1954 John was united in marriage to Donnella Ostman in Glen Lake.
John served two years in the Korean War fixing army tanks and building bridges. When he came back he worked at Hopkins Dodge, where he met his wife of 61 years, Donnella. He worked as a transmission mechanic for 40 years. He could fix any motor from a sewing machine to a truck. John was a hard worker and was always willing to help. After retiring he mowed lawns for the Chanhassen Parks.
It brought John great pleasure to watch his children pass on the joys of camping and nature. John’s interests included woodworking, cheering the MN Twins on, and fishing. He also enjoyed flying with his brother, Bud, and traveling to Canada for fly-in fishing trips. John loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ridgeview Hospice team and the staff at Summerwood in Chanhassen.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Donnella; parents, John and Mary Segner; sisters, Stella (Ernie) Henning, Marie (Dick) Logelin; brothers, Myron “Bud” (Pat) Segner, Clarence (Ann) Segner.
John is survived by his loving family: children, Denise (Scott) Smith of Chanhassen, Dan Segner (Genell Lemley) of Chanhassen, Steve (Ann) Segner of Big Lake; grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Bevan, Cory (Jina) Smith, Collin (Molly) Smith, Jack (Ashley) Segner, Jamie (Mary) Segner, Justin Segner, Kyle Segner, Miranda Segner; great-grandchildren, Camryn Smith, Alayna Smith, Brooklyn Bevan, Hunter Bevan, Everly Smith, Bridger Smith, Emerson, Charlie and Beckett Segner, Kate Segner, Blake Segner; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
