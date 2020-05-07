Obituary for John H. Ackerman

John H. Ackerman, age 78, of Big Lake, formerly of Jordan, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Gardens of Foley, in Foley.
What a mind cannot remember – the heart never forgets!
Services will be held in John’s memory later. Condolences and memories can be shared on the funeral home website. Cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family. Memorials preferred and will be distributed in John’s memory, by the family.
Born on May 20, 1941, in Minneapolis, John was the son of Walter and Gladys (Lewis) Ackerman. He grew up most of his life in Eden Prairie, where he graduated from Eden Prairie High School. John enlisted in the United States Air Force, with actively serving for four years and another two years in the Army Reserves.
Returning home from the service, John worked for his father for some time, as a block layer. He later accepted a position with Rosemont Incorporated. In 1987, John wanted to spread his wings and became the proud owner of Ackerman Kustom Machining, located in Jordan. For the next 30 years, he built a successful business. John was a skilled and creative machinist. John held two US patents: one for an oil spout and the other for battery terminal nut wrench.
John and Sharon knew each other for thirty one years and were married August 15, 2015. A hardworking and honorable man, John lived a full life. He was a private pilot, an avid hunter, fisherman and photographer. John was a caring and wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend to many.
Forever missed and loved by wife, Sharon Boeckman Ackerman and her sons, Mark (Stacie) Boeckman, Marty (Anne) Boeckman, Chris (Kandi) Boeckman, Kurt (Shari) Boeckman; grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Burt (Violet) Ackerman, Mike (Jennifer) Ackerman, Cathy Swanson; sisters-in-law, Melinda Ackerman, Janet Krautkremer; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gladys Ackerman; brothers, Herb Ackerman, Dan Ackerman and brother-in-law, Bruce Swanson.
