Obituary for John J. Schmitt

John Joseph Schmitt, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee.
Visitation Thursday, August 6, from 4 to 8 p.m.; visitation also Friday, August 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220-3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private funeral Mass Friday at Church of St. Mary in Shakopee. *Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. **Live streaming of private services will begin at 11 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.