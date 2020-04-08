Obituary for John J. Schmitt

John Joseph Schmitt, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee.
John was born in Mankato on November 15, 1937, to John P. and Frances (Bach) Schmitt. The family moved to LeSueur where he graduated high school in ’55 and went on to earn a B.A. degree in Business Administration from the College of St. Thomas, St. Paul. He married LeVaun Ann Ridd, October 15, 1960, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, LeSueur. They were together for 59 years and the proud parents of Karen, Laurie, Michael and Patrick.
John spent his entire career in finance at Unisys, Owens Illinois and Control Data. He made many trips to Europe while auditing the books of Control Data plants in Portugal, Germany and England.
He was in the Army Reserves, active in the Church of St. Mary and a lifetime honorary member of the Shakopee Knights of Columbus. His love for the city of Shakopee was nurtured as an active member of the Shakopee Jaycees - local through International chapters (JCI #18366), served on the St. Francis Strategic Planning committee when the “regional” service concept and the “CARE” hotline were initiated, participated in several Shakopee school district referendums, and chairing one of them. John spent 16 years as a member of the Shakopee Planning Commission and after retirement was elected mayor for the City of Shakopee from 2004 to 2011.
He maintained a well-organized workbench in the garage, kept a well-maintained yard, and was fascinated by the many trains that ran through the heart of the city. He was a people-person who loved to gather over a cup of coffee, swing a golf club in league play and strategize over a poker hand with friends and family. He supported his children in their many school activities, encouraging them to do their best.
John is survived by his wife, LeVaun; children, Karen (Mark) Morris, Ft. Collins, CO, Laurie (Randy) Gregor, Shakopee, Michael (Connie), Plymouth and Patrick (Alison), Shakopee. He was loved by grandsons, Joshua (Melissa) Gregor, Stephen (Meredith) Morris and Alex (Cassandra) Gregor plus great-grandchildren Kinsley, Lucas, Calvin and Kelton. His siblings include Thomas (Dianne) Schmitt, Lombard, IL, Joanne (Ronald) Brixius, Lakeville, and Joseph, Buffalo, MN, plus brother-in-law, Charles (Cheryl) Ridd, Rochester, MN, several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Frances Schmitt; in-laws, Orville and Eileen Ridd and niece, Tammy Lynn Schmitt.
Due to the current situation, a visitation and church service will take place at a later date.
