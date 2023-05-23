Obituary for John "Jack" Spalding

John "Jack" Spalding died peacefully at home in Minnetrista, surrounded by his children, on March 13. He was 86.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force Jack worked for United Airlines in Mpls. He is remembered for his wry sense of humor, legendary storytelling, his lifelong commitment to exploring and protecting the natural world and running the streets of Chanhassen as he prepared for a dozen marathons. Jack also passed countless hours on the ballfieldfrom the baseball team at Imlay City H.S. in MI to the Riviera Supper Club softball team in Chanhassen, playing well into his 60s. A dedicated environmentalist and outdoorsman, he took innumerable trips to the Boundary Waters and other wilderness areas. At 60 years old, he took five and a half months to hike the entire 2, 190 miles of the Appalachian Trail.
He is survived by his children, Julie Vinson (Denny), Joel Spalding (Monica Costello), Carl Spalding (Lori) and Jill Lundstrom (Russ); nine grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.
Jacks family will be hosting a Celebration of Life from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, May 27 in the Garden Room at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. There will be a small program at 10:45 a.m.