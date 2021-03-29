Obituary for John L. Schindler

John “Jack” Lewis Schindler, age 85, of Chaska, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 10:30 a.m., at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Jack was born April 29, 1935 in Chaska to Nicholas Sr. and Dora (Eitel) Schindler, one of eight children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, and also graduated in 1953 from Guardian Angels Catholic High School. On September 14, 1955 Jack married Mary Cronin. They had five children. Jack was a 40 year employee at NSP and was a member of the Guardian Angels Men’s Club and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed softball – coaching and umping, fishing, beers with friends, rides through the countryside, puzzles, and watching all kinds of different sports. Jack was well-known for his infectious laugh and loved spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary (2000), brothers, David, Daniel, Nicholas “Red”, sisters, Ruth Ice, Dorothy Terry, Irene Lytzen and Mary Bauer.
Survivors include his children, Paul of Carver, Tim (Kathy) of Chaska, Susan (James) Morton of Belle Plaine, Ann Kuka of Savage, Deb (Jeff) Brueggemeier of Carver; nine grandchildren, Broc, Stacy, Lisa, Sammy, Amber, Natile, Ricky, Adam and Matthew; great grandchildren, Blake, Maddy and Leland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.