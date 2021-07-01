Obituary for John Laufers

John Laufers, age 78, of Laketown Township, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was the son of Kenneth Laufers and Vera Nord and was born at Northwestern Hospital. After he served as a dental assistant in the Army he returned to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a B.A. in history in 1968. He married Lizabeth (Liz) Odell in Minneapolis on June 27, 1969. He retired from Oracle in 2011 following a 43 year career in telecommunication and software. Throughout his life he was active in his children's activities and his church. John was a loyal Gopher football fan and loved being outdoors.
Survived by his wife, Lizabeth; son, Andrew (Naomi) and their children, Martin and Josiah; daughter, Libby (Jason) and their children, Zachary, James and Elena.
Services were held Monday, June 28, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 23290 Highway 7, Excelsior. The burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.