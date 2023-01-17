Obituary for John Lorenz

John Lorenz, age 52, of Jordan, passed away on January 2, 2023.
A Visitation will be held on January 23 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan (104 1st St. West) from 3 to 7 p.m. On January 24, 2023 there will be a Celebration of Life at the same location, starting at 7 p.m. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m.
On March 22, 1970, John was born to parents Ronald and Beverly (Smith) Lorenz in Shakopee. John was brought back from the hospital to his new home in Sand Creek Township near Jordan. His family owned and operated S & L Auto. From his early years, John’s life was built around the family business. His first “tow truck” was a wagon that one of his family members put a small tow boom on. John learned everything there was to know about towing from his dad by first going on tow calls with his dad. When he was old enough, John accompanied his dad in another truck. The family towed for Scott County for 30 years. Mom handled the phones and made the cookies. When the family wasn’t working, they made it a priority to get together every Sunday and have a nice dinner together. After dinner, they would play games like Emergency for hours.
John Graduated from Jordan High School and went through the Trucking Program at Dakota Technical College. Putting his skills to the test, John was able to build his first dump truck and restore a 1979 Ford truck (with a little help from his dad). John started working shortly after his training and was able to purchase his own truck when he was only 20 years old! John started his own trucking business, JD Lorenz Trucking, which mainly dealt with hauling aggregate. He ran this business for 30 years and he still found the time to help his family with the salvage yard
Through the power of the internet, John met the love of his life, Susan. The pair were married on October 11, 2014 at the place that meant the most to John; The family salvage yard, under the Big Oak Tree that he and his friend Charlie planted many years ago. Together, John and Susan loved to spend time with all of their animals. Their dogs, horses and chickens were all part of the family.
In 2014, John was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma; a type of bone cancer. John was a valiant fighter until the day that he passed. He didn’t let his situation control his life. Instead, he chose to live the life he wanted.
The rock of his family, John will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan Lorenz; Dog, Snickers; uncles, aunts, cousins, nephew and many other loving family and friends.
John is preceded in death by his Parents, Ronald and Beverly (Smith) Lorenz; Cousin, Jeremy Monnens; grandparents, August and Mary Lorenz, Bernerd and Virginia Smith.
