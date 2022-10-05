Obituary for John M. McGraw

John Michael McGraw passed away September 29, 2022 surrounded in love by his family. Born in Mpls on the 2nd of Nov. 1939.
Proceeded in death by his parents, John and Amy McGraw, two brothers, Jim and Jerry.
Survived by wife of 60 years, Sandy; son, Patrick (Anne) McGraw; daughter, Kelly (Paul) Johnson; grandchildren, Faaryn (Alex) Treanor, Nicole Johnson, Louis (Kristan) McGraw, Lauren Johnson, Isaac McGraw, Carter Johnson; four great-grandchildren, John, Dakota, Ben, Charlie; and sisters-in-law, Ann and Peggy McGraw and Karen Mutsch.
He spent 4 years in the Navy. Loved being at sea, crossing the Panama Canal and the equator. He proudly served 27 years on the Richfield fire dept. Retiring as a captain. He was known to all who knew for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. (Think Bob Newhart) He had a calm and steady demeanor that served him well in his job. He had a deep and quiet love for his family.
A celebration of life will be held at East Union Lutheran Church in Carver. November 12 at 11 a.m.