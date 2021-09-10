Obituary for John P. Eggert

John Patrick Eggert, age 52, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2021.
A kindhearted man, Johns positivity was simply infectious. He loved his family and friends deeply. Whether it was traveling, attending church, cheering on the Vikings, or spoiling his daughter, John embraced every moment and lived life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who leaves a lasting legacy of kindness.
John is loved and missed by his wife, Heather Eggert, and their daughter, Abby Eggert: mother, Bea Eggert; sister, Debbie (Shawn) Dunford; brother, Dave Eggert; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.
He is greeted in Heaven by his father, Joseph Eggert; father-in-law, Howard Clausen; and his loving grandparents.
