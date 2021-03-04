Obituary for John P. Trulson

John Paul Trulson, age 53, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, February 26, 2021.
He had grown up in Prior Lake. Johny enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, boating, biking, and hanging out with friends and family.
Johny worked 25 years in the restaurant business. He loved to work. Work was cut short in 2008 when he suffered life threatening injuries while working.
He fought hard for life and continued on to raise his son and 5 stepchildren along with his girlfriend, Rhonda of 25 years. This was Johnys proudest moment.
Survived by Allen Trulson (Son); Kenny Trulson(Brother); Anthony, Aaron, Ashley, Andrea, and Angela Schaaf (Step Children); Rhonda Schaaf (Girlfriend); Uncle John and Great Aunt Nora.
Preceded by Toni Fahrenkamp (Mother); Bob Trulson (Father); (Grandparents) Ione and Roger Meyer and Kenneth and Louise Trulson; (Cousin) Dave Trulson.
Although Johny will be missed, he did not leave us without touching so many hearts.
Celebration of life will take place in summer.