Obituary for John R. Andersen

John Robert Andersen, age 54, of Lakeville, passed unexpectedly, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
A public visitation is on Thursday, May 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Prior Lake. A private family celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Friends are invited to stream the service at the following link: John Robert Andersen Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 963 4789 0981 / Passcode: 233122). A private interment will be at Credit River Cemetery.
John was born on February 2, 1967 to Donald and Collette (Streiff) Andersen. The youngest of six children, he was raised in Credit River, before moving to Outing, MN in 1982. As a boy, John loved playing in the sand box and later trapping, hunting, and fishing with his brothers. He also liked riding ATVs and dirt bikes. John graduated from Remer High School, in 1985. His career spanned many decades working as a CDL truck driver, and working in the big boy sand box, as a heavy equipment operator.
John married Nicole Jensen on June 16, 1990, at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, in Prior Lake. They eventually found their forever home in Lakeville. John and Nicole became the proud parents to sons Maxwell, and Ryan. He and the boys loved being outdoors. The Andersen family enjoyed the annual trips to Lake Vermillion, visiting Emma Krumbees and touring Alaska. John especially loved hanging out with his older brothers having a beer, talking about cars, playing darts and horseshoes.
John was a big kid that never grew up. His home was always filled with friends, greeted you with a smile and a hug. Nicole passed in 2007 in a car accident and Johns life changed forever. He showed his sons how to be strong, love and to put others first. He was kind hearted, generous, and extremely hard working.
Forever loved by sons, Maxwell (Kayla Lockrem) Andersen, Ryan; siblings, Jerry, Jeff (Vicki), Debbie (Bruce Krohn) Fairbanks, Patty (Dale) Anstett, Mary Olds: father-in-law, Harold Jensen; brother-in-law, Marcus (Tricia) Jensen; many loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Nicole; parents; mothers-in-law, Kathy and Marilyn Jensen.
