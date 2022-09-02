Obituary for John R. Bernstein

John Richard Bernstein was born January 29, 1951 and passed on August 16, 2022. John grew up in Richfield with his parents (Curt and Muriel) and two siblings (Jim & Wayne). John was the middle child and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his family hunting & fishing. John graduated from Richfield High School in 1969, and later married Ardi in the spring of 1975. John and Ardi were both from Richfield and enjoyed spending countless years with their high school friends from Richfield. John owned & operated a Freeway 66 service station in Bloomington, for many years before buying Valley Liquor in Shakopee in the mid 1980's.
John and Ardi planted their roots in Shakopee where they raised their two children, Brie and Matt. John was a fixture in the Shakopee community for over 40 years. As the local liquor store owner in Shakopee, he befriended countless people in town and greeted everyone with a smile and a great joke.
John's personal interests and hobbies over the years included coaching his kids activities, fishing, riding his Harley, farming and most notably spending any and every minute he could being with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Ardi; children, Brie (Duane) Birchem, and Matt Bernstein (Chad Kraemer, Oscar Ulloa); grandchildren, Jackson, Evan and Mateyah Birchem. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Muriel Bernstein.
Visitation Thursday, September 8, from 3 to 7 p.m.; Memorial Service Friday, September 9, at 1 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.