Obituary for John R. Dyste

John Robert Dyste, age 66, of Carver, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
John was a 1973 graduate from Minnetonka High School. He earned a B.S. in Sports & Exercise and a M.A. in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota. He worked at St. Olaf College in the Athletic Dept. and also currently for a number of sports equipment companies where he shared his expertise in skiing, cycling and custom sportswear. His passion was teaching and inspiring youth. He was the head Nordic skiing coach at St. Olaf, Minnetonka, Chaska and St. Louis Park where he strived to make a positive impact. He loved all outdoors activities but most of all cycling and skiing. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Gladys Dyste.
Survived by son, Brian (Megan) Dyste; daughter, Stephanie (Kamar) Alladin; brothers, Oliver Nelson Dyste and James Dyste; five grandchildren, Aubri,, Livya, Sierra, Suvanna, Leo, and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Baker Outdoor Learning Center Lodge, 4001 County Road 24, Maple Plain, MN 55359.
Funeral arrangements by Bertas Funeral
Home & Cremation Services, Chaska.