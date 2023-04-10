Obituary for John R. Nelson

John Robert Nelson, age 62, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home.
John was born July 27, 1960 in St. Paul, the oldest of two children to Norman and Doris (Riedel) Nelson. He graduated from Chaska High School the class of 1978, served in the Navy Reserves from 1978-1984, then graduated from Dakota County
Vo-Tech. On September 6, 1980 he married Debra Weibel at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN. They had one daughter, Geri. John was employed at NSP which then became Excel Energy as an electrical lineman for 34 years, 1983-2017. He loved fishing, hunting, playing with his grandkids, visiting his many friends, and going on walks with his beloved yellow lab.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Debra; daughter, Geri (Dan) Shetka of New Prague; two grandchildren, Fredy and Maisie; sister, Nancy (Pete) Parris of Waconia; parents-in-law, Don and LeAnn Weibel of Mayer; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Lee) Tischleder of Carver; brother-in-law Daryl (Alison) Weibel of Victoria; nine nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.
A remembrance gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, April 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chaska VFW, 620 Creek Road, Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.