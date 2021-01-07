Obituary for John Rodney “Jack” Brambilla

John Rodney “Jack” Brambilla, age 85, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home on his favorite day of the year, New Years, January 1, 2021.
Jack was born in Minneapolis the son of Arthur and Elizabeth Brambilla. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and then married the love of his life, Doris Lien on November 18, 1961.
Jack and Doris began their family business in 1973 when they opened Brambillas RV in Shakopee. Jack cared so much for his business and each of his employees. He didn’t consider owning and operating Brambillas RV as work since he loved spending his time there. Up until 2018, you could find him there 12 hours a day, 6 days a week with his beloved dog, Buddy. He built this business for his family and cared so much about his customers.
Outside of work, Jack enjoyed racing cars in the 60’s and throwing New Years Eve parties beginning in the 70’s at their house. He was also a co-founder of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4120 in Shakopee. Jack loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Special thank you to Jacks caregiver, Ann Gustafson for her many years of caring for the Brambilla family and being there for both Doris and Jack in their final days.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Doris; parents, Arthur and Elizabeth; sister, Renee McCallum.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Laura), Michele (Beau Swanson), Monique (Mark) Weinandt; grandchildren, Marissa (Adam) Graunke, Matthew (Morgan) Shotliff Brambilla, Mikaela; step-grandchildren, Skylar and Jewel Swanson; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Malenna, Annoura, Abigail and Isaac; brother, Ronald (Jamesine); sister-in-law, Gladys (Bryce) Nelson; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
A celebration of life will be held at Brambillas RV at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
952-445-2755.