Obituary for John Ryski

John Ryski, age 80, received his wings on December 17, 2021.
John was born on July 6, 1941 to Pearl (Pagelkopf) and Tony Ryski. He was the second oldest of five children and grew up in Chaska.
John is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Randy (Connie) and Mike (Renee); daughter, Lynn (Steve Severson); grandchildren, Steven, Dylan and Lyndsey Severson; Emilyn Ryski; and Andrew (Alyssa) and Adam Ryski; brother, Steve, sister Joanne Malkovich; brother-in-law, Stan Lester and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; granddaughter, Alexa; parents, Pearl and Tony; sister, Peg; brother, Tony and niece, Amy.
He was a three-sport letterman who played coronet and baritone in the CHS band and was in two school plays. After graduating from Chaska High School, he attended Augsburg College (now University, where he played three sports and was captain of the football and baseball teams. John married his high school sweetheart, Linda Lester, in 1960. They had four children: Randy, Mike, Scott and Lynn. John wore many hats at Eden Prairie High School: teacher, coach, athletic director, dean, bus driver, baseball diamond raker.
John was known as a very hard worker who was always willing to help anyone he could. He lived his faith in a quiet way by doing good wherever he was. In retirement he took on lawn mowing jobs and his snow blower wandered up and down the street. Working out at the gym was his idea of fun! His goal was to wear out, not rust out, something he followed all his life. He volunteered at church, was a church trustee, enjoyed dancing, and Maui was his favorite winter destination. Johns faith kept him strong through dark times and company during good times. He tried to demonstrate that faith through his actions, not necessarily through a lot of words!
In 1988 he was voted Mr. Jamaica and later was elected to three Halls of Fame: Chaska HS, Eden Prairie HS, and Augsburg University. Although he appreciated those awards, he tended to downplay them, and was proudest of the achievements of his children, grandchildren and students.
There will be a celebration of Johns life (wear bright clothes!) on Saturday, January 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16515 Luther Way, Eden Prairie, all at the church. Visitation is from Noon to 2 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Masks will be required at the church. There will be a time of refreshment and sharing (in Hawaii thats called talking story) following the service. There will be a link to streaming the service through Immanuels web site. https://livestream.com/ilc/johnryski
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or donations to the ALS Foundation are appreciated and preferred.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.