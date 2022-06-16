Obituary for John S. Rotert

John S. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, formerly of Farmington, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Edina.
John was born in Lake City, IA, on November 11, 1947. His family moved to St. James, MN, when he was nine years of age. He graduated from St. James High School in 1966, and then went on and graduated from Jackson Technical College with a Lineman Associate degree in 1969. He started working at Dakota Electric Association as a lineman and moved into the engineering department in the mid 70s, becoming their chief powerline design technician. Soon after he started working at Dakota Electric, John married the love of his life, Geri Engelking.
John was very active in the Farmington Lions Club, Boy Scouts, coaching, and Toast Masters. After 46 years at Dakota Electric, he retired on September 11, 2015.
John is survived by his wife, Geri; sons, Justin (Candace) Rotert, and Travis (Annie) Rotert; grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Emma and Hudson, and Kyah; brothers, Donald "Fox" (Patti), Lamont "Butch" (Joyce), Kevin, Kurt, and Shane Rotert; sisters, Lexie (Dennis) Kuhnau, Monica (Roger) Grannis, and Kim Rotert; sister-in-law, Loreli Rotert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Naomi (Simons) Rotert; brother, Kyle Rotert.
Visitation Tuesday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 a.m., at SJA - Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee. Livestream of the mass will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee..
McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolence may be shared at