Obituary for John Schricker

John (Jack) Schricker, age 94.7, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 19.
Jack was an amazing husband to Jolene (Klober), father to John (Keri) Schricker and Jayme (Bob) Simon. Grandfather to Seth and Taryn, Clare, Joe and John.
His love for flying began as he grew up in Spooner, Wisconsin as he would buy as many model airplanes as he could afford while working at Ben Franklin. He often remarked that as a child his dad once brought him to a fair in Shell Lake, WI where he flew with Charles Lindbergh. His love for flying led him and some buddies to skip high school one day and took a train to Duluth where they enlisted into the Navy-he was with the 301st C.B.’s. Jack was fortunate that being a mechanic led him to eventually becoming a pilot for Northwest Airlines for 33 years while living in Prior Lake. He gave unconditional love and support and will always be cherished in our hearts. In lieu of a service we ask that you look up to the sky next time you see a plane and think of him.