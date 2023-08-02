Obituary for John T. Heine

John T. Heine went to be with Jesus on July 26, 2023, at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
John was born December 28, 1943, in Minneapolis to John C. and Gladys (Palmquist) Heine. He was a resident of Chaska for the past 46 years.
John was preceded in death by, his parents, his sister, JoAnne Heine, and grandson, Jack Heine.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie; sons, Jay (Diane), Grant, Scott, Mike (Missy), and Dave (Meredith); sister, Judith Cross; brothers, Jim (Connie) and Jerry (Pat); brothers-in-law, Ron and Bob (Barb) Williams; sisters-in-law, Joyce Risacher and Kay (Morrie) Leuthner; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends of Bill W.
Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.