Obituary for John T. Mullen

John T. Mullen, age 75, of Chaska, passed away on July 4, 2022.
He was born on April 16, 1947 to Lorraine and George Mullen in Port Washington, WI. John graduated from Mound High School. After graduation he was drafted and spent two years in the army including one year in Vietnam. In 1985 John married Renee Krause enjoying 37 years together. He was very proud of his son Jason who brought daughter-in-law Kim to his family and two granddaughters Haili and Caitlan.
John made bartending his life’s work. He was known for his quick wit and one liners. He was a friend to everyone and was a joy to be around. His life was filled with people who loved him and people who enjoyed his humor.
Survived by: loving wife Renee, son Jason, daughter-in-law Kim, granddaughters Haili and Caitlan, brother Bob (Karen) Mullen, sisters Peggy (Ron) Knootz, Mary (Ed) Quill, Nadine (Steve) La Tour, sister-in-law Lois (Rich) George, and Jane (Terry) Hanson, many nieces and nephews.
John will be honored with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 14 at the American Legion Chanhassen from 1 to 3 p.m.