Obituary for John T. Pelzman

John Thomas Pelzman of Show Low, AZ, formerly of Chaska, peacefully passed away on April 24, 2021 at his home in Show Low. He was 73.
John was born on December 16, 1947 in Sacramento, CA to his parents, Rudolph and Esther (Broderick) Pelzman.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Linda Pelzman of Show Low formerly of Chaska; brothers, Rudy and wife Patty Pelzman of Roseville, California and Charles Pelzman of Sacramento, California; numerous nieces and nephews.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.