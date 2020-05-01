Obituary for John V. Keeler, Jr.

John Vance Keeler, Jr., age 71, of Chaska, succumbed to cancer on April 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen and her sons, Matthew (Emma, Maya, Sophia and Jackson) and Michael (Josie, Brady, Taylor and Jesse); his daughters, Megan (Joe, Hazel and Lenora), Christine (Andy, Noah and Finley), and Katie (Derek and Adalynn); his brothers, Jeffrey and Tommy, sisters, Amy and Joanne; brother-in-law, Scott and sister-in-law, Kathleen; and many nieces and nephews as well as many, many friends who shared his love of congregation and good humor.
He is preceded in death by his father, John, Sr.; stepfather, Dick; mother, Mary Lois; brothers, Michael and Stephen; sisters, Patty and Susin, may they all rest in peace.
John was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 580 in Chanhassen for over 40 years where he was the commander. He was very proud of being a part of this community and brotherhood.
His celebration of life will be scheduled there at a later date. He will be cremated and interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.