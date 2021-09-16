Obituary for John W. Fitzgerald

John W. Fitzgerald, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away on September 11, 2021 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, with Fr. Tom Walker presiding. Livestream can be found at https://stmichael-pl.org/watch-mass. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN.
John was born on July 19, 1948 to Richard and Evelyn (Pluth) Fitzgerald in Minneapolis. A great guy with many friends, and a wonderful husband and father, John will be dearly missed by his wife, Dora Fitzgerald; daughter, Paula Fitzgerald; son, John Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Lucas, Leyla, and Johnny; siblings-in-law, Diane Fitzgerald, Bill Chovan, and Gretchen Fitzgerald; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Eileen Chovan, Dick Fitzgerald, Jerry Fitzgerald, Margo Gilbert, and Bob Fitzgerald.
Share a message with John’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation