Obituary for John W. "Jack" Muelken

John W. "Jack" Muelken, age 78, of Blue Grass, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 16 month battle with cancer.
Honoring his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded and private services will be held at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
John William Muelken was born November 11, 1942 in Shakopee, Minnesota, the son of William Bill and Mary Ellen Nellie (McCann) Muelken.
Jack was united in marriage to Linda Akemann, June 19th, 1965 in Veseli, MN.
Jack worked for Cargill Salt starting in 1963 as a Fork Lift Operator in Savage, MN. Through his hard work and dedication, Jack was promoted to Plant Manager of the Salt and Molasses division in Sioux City, IA.
After seven years, he then transferred to the Quad Cities in 1981, where he took over the Salt manager position in Buffalo, IA. Jack retired in 2005 after 42 years of dedicated service, being a mentor to many, and earning honorable awards in recognition for his work ethic.
Jack took pleasure in the outdoors and wildlife, reading the newspaper with his coffee, NASCAR, and spent many hours on his John Deere lawn mower tending to the yard which he took great pride in. Most of all though, Jack was a family man.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Linda and their daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Muelken-Smith, Muscatine and Tracy Waddell, Fort Collins, CO; his grandchildren; Courtney Parkin, Shelby Waddell and Cameron Waddell, great-grandchildren; T.J. and Tayvis; a sister; Eileen Muelken, Richfield, MN; numerous loving extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Frank and Gene Muelken.
A memorial in his name will be established.
Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com