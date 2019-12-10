Obituary for John W. Kohn

John William Kohn, age 83, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska with Pastor Al Holthus officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The inurnment will take place later at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
John was born March 28, 1936 in Riverton, IL. He was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Chaska High School in 1954. He attended college in Boulder, CO, and then faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked various jobs most notably for an electric highline company and also delivering medical supplies. He lived in California, Edina and Bloomington and was a resident at Augustana Nursing Home in Hopkins. He loved being with friends and family and was extremely bright.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Kohn; stepfather, Theodore Kohn; and sister, Vicky Smoot.
Survivors include his sister, Ingrid Dixon of Chaska; niece, Angels Taylor; great nieces, Amber and Ashley; and great-great nephew, Landon; uncle, Dick Kohn of Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.