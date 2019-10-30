Obituary for John W. Malzahn

John William Malzahn, age 76, of Odessa, passed away on October 24 at the Ortonville Area Health Services Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. in his home at: 43959 680th Ave., Odessa, MN 56276. If you have a favorite memory with John please stop by to share.
John was born on February 7, 1943 in Minneapolis. He was the sixth of seven children born to Arnold and Inez Malzahn.
On September 21st, 1968 he married Dolores Vossen (his childhood friend) at the St. Nicholas Church in Carver. They settled in Chaska and went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
In 1980 he began working as a machine operator at the Anchor Glass Bottling Company in Shakopee. He retired from Anchor Glass in 2005 and moved to Odessa, MN for the beauty of the land, the small town atmosphere, and the outstanding fishing and hunting.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Inez; father, Arnold; infant son, Thomas; and two sisters, Mary and Annette.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughters, Laura, Lynn (Darrin), and Andrea (Don); grandchildren, Amanda (Michael), Krystal, Angelica, Samantha, Monarch, Alison, Sophia, Willem; and great-grandchildren, John-Andrew, Jacob and Logan. He is also survived by his siblings, Ray (Betty), Richard, A. Michael, and Sally (John).
John passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was loved and will be deeply missed.