Obituary for John Warren Richardson Jr.

John Warren Richardson Jr., age 72, of Lonsdale, MN, passed away peacefully of natural causes, in the presence of his family, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, a time of gathering and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in John’s memory later, along with the full life story. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family.
On June 12, 1947, in Shakopee, John was born to John Sr. and Lucille (Seidow) Richardson. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, with receiving many metals. John married Darlene Borka on August 26, 1967 and were blessed with four children. He spent 42 years working for Cargill West, in Savage.
Forever loved by wife Darlene; children, Dawn Sadler, John Richardson III, James Richardson, Jeffrey Richardson; many relatives and friends.
