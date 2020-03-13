Obituary for Johnny F. Pasek

Johnny Pasek, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 80.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Bethel’s Rock Church, 6300 212th Street West, Farmington. Johnny was laid to rest at Concord Hill Cemetery with Pastor Kent Boyum presiding.
Pallbearers are Brandon Hallum, Roger Pasek, Mike Hallum, Stephen Pasek, Tom Raduenz, Jimmy Volek, Joe Volek, and Dawson Hallum.
On May 22, 1939 in New Prague, parents James and Mary (Cecka) Pasek celebrated the birth of their son, John Francis Pasek. He was the youngest of five children to be raised outside New Prague on the family farm.
While attending Spring Lake Dance Hall, Johnny was smitten when his eye caught the beauty of Lois Beuch who was celebrating her 16th birthday. After two years of dating, Johnny and Lois exchanged wedding vows on August 26, 1961 at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 58 years together.
Along with their children, Johnny and Lois loved creating memories on the lake—fishing locally or driving up north to spend time in Brainerd, Duluth, and Grand Rapids. Every year the family would attend the Minnesota State Fair, a tradition still carried on with Johnny’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Johnny had a way of making everyday moments something worth remembering. Whether it was driving around the countryside or into the cities, he made it an adventure for his children.
Throughout life Johnny was a hardworking man. His lifelong motto was “gotta be done!” He put in the time and effort to provide for those he loved. Over the years, he worked in many capacities—laying sod, making cabinets, doing commercial construction, and driving a truck. Johnny most enjoyed working at the Lydia Feed Mill and Wunder, Klein & Donahue.
Despite enduring numerous health issues, Johnny’s persistent desire to live fully never faltered. He was dedicated to working hard, loving his family, and accepting each day as it was. Johnny was compassionate, generous, and kind hearted.
He is loved and missed by his wife, Lois; Cheryl (Mike) Hallum, Stephen Pasek, Marlene Pasek; grandchildren, Brandon (Carrie) Hallum, Brittany Hallum; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Blake, Breanna, Jayden, and Grayson; many other loving relatives and friends.
Johnny is greeted in Heaven by his parents, James and Mary; and his siblings, James Pasek, Marion Speikers, Elsie Pasek, and Dorothy Dvorak.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.