Obituary for Jon R. Dressen

Jon Richard Dressen, age 52, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly of complications due to pneumonia on November 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 12 p.m., at the Shakopee American Legion, with interment following at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
Jon was born on March 11, 1970, at St. Francis Hospital, in Shakopee. He was the second of three children born to Joseph and Lorraine (Erickson) Dressen. Jon graduated from Shakopee High School in 1989. Living a simple life, he was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, loved the music of Prince, and his cat, Pearl. He worked for Loaves and Fishes at St. Mark's Church and recently, started volunteering at the Shakopee Community Center and Shakopee Public Library.
Forever loved by sister, Joy (Terry) Newgard; niece, Amber (Josh) Cunningham; great-niece, Leina Cunningham; brother, Jimmy Dressen and his fiancée, Kaitlyn Steinborn; nephews, Dakota Dressen; Roman Halloran; niece, Olivia Ramelfanger; other relatives and friends. Preceded by his parents.