Obituary for Jordan Sampson

Jordan Sampson, age 24, of Savage, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
A visitation was held on Thursday, December 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, December 27 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake. Pastor Diana Hunstad presided. Jordan will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Prior Lake.
Jordan was a hard worker and spent his career as a satellite technician. In his free time, he loved fast cars! Jordan enjoyed attending car shows, was a member of a car club, and participated in street racing. He also loved gaming and spent countless hours playing Call of Duty. Jordan lived life to the fullest—he was outgoing, daring, and would try anything once.
Life was enriched for Jordan when he met Bailie Lancette. Their lives were blessed with the birth of a son, Jaxson. Jordan was so proud to be a father! During the last several years, Jordan grew to appreciate his family more and more.
Forever loved, Jordan will remain in the hearts of his mother, Nancy (Lance) Hannen; son, Jaxson and his mother, Bailie; brother, Justin (Sammie) Van Eck; sister, Ashley (Brian) Van Eck; nieces, Savannah and Aubrey; grandparents, Lurverne (Bill) Acheson; many other loving relatives and friends.
Jordan is preceded in death his father, John "Jack" Sampson Jr.; grandparents, John (Marlene) Sampson Sr. and grandfather, Kirby Stewart.
