Obituary for Joseph B. Lipinski

Joseph Bernard Lipinski, age 69, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 30, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Joe was born on July 2, 1952 in Shakopee, to Vincent and Dorothy (Safford) Lipinski, one of ten children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1970 then proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. He was a lifetime resident of Chaska, a member of the Chaska American Legion and the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree. He was employed at F.S.I. in Chaska for over 25 years. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, snowmobiling, morel mushroom hunting, bluegrass music and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Dorothy Lipinski and brother, Leonard (Lenny).
Survivors include his daughter, Molly Jo (Mike) Tindal; her brothers Jeremy (Belinda) Rosckes and Josh (Monica) Rosckes; and their children Natasha, Kyler, Brennen, Julyssa and Brodey; siblings, Barbara (Gerry Brimacombe) Bowen, Helenette (Mike) Van Eyll, Diane (Steve) Sullivan, Theresa Pauly, Valarie (Arthur) Luce, Peter Lipinski, Paul Lipinski and Anthony Lipinski; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.